Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 750 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,367. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

