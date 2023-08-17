Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 2,698 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. 4,683,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.