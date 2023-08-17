Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,929,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 586,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,691. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

