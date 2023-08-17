Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,939. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.94.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

