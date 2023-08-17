Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

LSCC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,415. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,149 shares of company stock valued at $936,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

