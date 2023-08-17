Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 242,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Topgolf Callaway Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $370,542. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE MODG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

MODG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.