Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,545,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Block Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 5,869,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

