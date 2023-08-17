Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 54,871 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. 5,313,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,190,541. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,879,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

