Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $9.96 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,000. Wingstop accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WING shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

