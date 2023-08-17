Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $3.97 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 106,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911,525. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
