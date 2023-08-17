Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.87 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 2.0 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 165,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

