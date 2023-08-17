Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,872 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,696.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,066. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 1,777,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

