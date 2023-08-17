Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 178,907 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,000. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 396,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

