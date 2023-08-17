Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 39,237 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,501. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

