L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 5,672 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $658.73. 272,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

