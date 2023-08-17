L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 17,383 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock remained flat at $71.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.



