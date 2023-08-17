L & S Advisors Inc Invests $3.40 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 312,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,082. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.