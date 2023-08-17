L & S Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $308.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

