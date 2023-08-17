L & S Advisors Inc Buys 13,465 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.30. 446,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.