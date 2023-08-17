L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.50. 608,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.