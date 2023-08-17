KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 394.38% and a negative return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 16.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN KULR traded down 0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,689. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.55 and a 1-year high of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

