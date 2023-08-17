Kraig Yarbrough Sells 1,302 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Kraig Yarbrough sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $16,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.57%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCBS

About Texas Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.