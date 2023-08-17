Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Kopin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOPN

Kopin Stock Down 8.2 %

Kopin stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 1,476,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kopin by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 238,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.