Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 8,467,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.