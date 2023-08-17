Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.