KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 1.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 3,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

