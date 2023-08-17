KeyCorp Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

