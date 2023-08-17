Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,374 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

SO opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

