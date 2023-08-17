Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,309 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,866.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,022.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,863.54. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

