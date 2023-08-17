Keybank National Association OH Purchases 190 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 61.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $709.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $695.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

