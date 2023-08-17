Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

