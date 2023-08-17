Key Colony Management LLC Acquires 278,825 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Key Colony Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,825 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 36.3% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Key Colony Management LLC owned 0.32% of MGM Resorts International worth $51,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,569. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,149,774. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.