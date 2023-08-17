Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.09

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 6734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

