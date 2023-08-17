Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

