Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.19 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

