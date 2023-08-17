Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,747 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $333.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

