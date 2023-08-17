Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.31 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

