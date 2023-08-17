Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 70,391 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

