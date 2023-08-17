Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

