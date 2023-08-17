Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

