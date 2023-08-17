Kava Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $533.20 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $533.20 million and $22.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 700,197,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,096,296 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

