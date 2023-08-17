Kathleen K. Oberg Sells 13,584 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.