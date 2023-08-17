Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

