JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 0.1%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 688.60 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 684 ($8.68). Approximately 41,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 224,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.50 ($8.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.16) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JTC from GBX 760 ($9.64) to GBX 770 ($9.77) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.91) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 716.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 724.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.



JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

