JT Stratford LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. 345,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its 200 day moving average is $204.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.28.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

