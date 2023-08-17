Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,036,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 969,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JRNGF

Journey Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

About Journey Energy

JRNGF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.