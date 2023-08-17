John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.60

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.60 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 161.40 ($2.05). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 163.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 715,585 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.66).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -184.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.

In related news, insider David Kemp bought 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,338.20). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,278.93 ($4,159.50). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,338.20). Insiders acquired 8,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

