Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.56% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 257,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $10.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

