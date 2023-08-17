Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Down 4%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 1,090,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,679,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of £123.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.29.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

