Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.62.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 763,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,771. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $205.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.